Paramount+ says season 2 of 'The Family Stallone' to debut on February 21

The second season of the hit reality series The Family Stallone will debut on February 21, Paramount+ announced on Wednesday.

All 10 episodes of the sophomore season starring Sylvester Stallone and his family will debut that day for Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S. and Canada.

To catch fans up, beginning Wednesday, February 7, MTV will air back-to-back encore presentations of the entire first season, with four episodes dropping each week. The first two episodes from season 2 will air on the network Wednesday, February 21, and Thursday, February 22.

The streaming service teases of the second season: "[A]fter four decades as one of Los Angeles' most famous families, the Stallones are leaving Hollywood for good and moving east. With daughters Sophia and Sistine following their dreams in New York City and Scarlet navigating college and a new love in Miami, Sly and Jen [Jennifer Flavin Stallone] set up roots in Palm Beach as empty nesters."

It concludes, "But distance can't keep this family apart as the season culminates in a life-changing trip to Italy to explore their family history, rekindle love and make a lifetime of memories."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.