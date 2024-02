The 57th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Hallie Ray Light McCollum and Parker McCollum attend the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Parker McCollum is going to be a dad!

Parker and his wife, Hallie, announced yesterday (February 7th) that they are expecting their first baby later this year.