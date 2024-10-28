Paw Patrol with the Tulsa Oilers this Sunday

It’s another season of hockey underway with the Tulsa Oilers at the BOK Center! 🏒
Make plans with the family to arrive early this Sunday for your chance to meet Chase from Paw Patrol! 🐕
Join us on Sunday, November 3rd for our @Nickelodeon @PawPatrol game at 3:05 PM at the BOK Center. Families can come to get complimentary pictures and meet everyone’s favorite Paw Patrol character, Chase.— Tulsa Oilers (@tulsa_oilers) October 23, 2024
➡️ https://t.co/di2ZbTSobG
The first 1,000 fans receive a free mini… pic.twitter.com/wFO9SDZoiT