Paw Patrol with the Tulsa Oilers this Sunday

Paw Patrol Tulsa Oilers

By Chase Thompson

It’s another season of hockey underway with the Tulsa Oilers at the BOK Center! 🏒

Make plans with the family to arrive early this Sunday for your chance to meet Chase from Paw Patrol! 🐕

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!