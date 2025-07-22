Pedro Pascal steps out with sisters for 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' LA premiere

(L-R) Javiera Balmaceda, Head of Local Originals, Latin America, CA & AU, Amazon Studios, Pedro Pascal and Lux Pascal attend The Fantastic Four: First Steps World Premiere at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, California on July 21, 2025. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Disney

It was a family affair for Pedro Pascal at the world premiere of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The actor, who stars as Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic in the highly anticipated Marvel film, was all smiles as he posed for photos with his sisters, Lux Pascal and Javiera Balmaceda, on the blue carpet at the LA premiere on Monday night.

Missing from the sibling group was their brother, Nicolás Balmaceda Pascal. While speaking with Good Morning America on the carpet, Lux Pascal said that she and her siblings make up the Fantastic Four.

"We're four," she said. "My siblings and I, we're four. So it's kind of incredible that my bro is, like, the lead. So yeah, me and my siblings are the Fantastic Four, I will say that."

The upcoming film follows the Marvel superhero team the Fantastic Four as they are "forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond," according to its official synopsis.

"As far as the movies are concerned, I think it's definitely a world that is completely dedicated to the original comics that were published in early 1960s," Pedro Pascal said Monday night. "A kind of innocence and optimism rooted in family togetherness to tell the story that we can't do it alone."

He continued, "I think that Reed has such an intense brain, let's say, that would kind of devour him if it weren't for the family that anchors him to the world. And he learns a lot more about love than he does about the universe through his relationships with his family and his partner and his wife, Sue Storm. And becoming a father, of course."

"Those kinds of challenges are a lot scarier than god-sized galactic vampires," he added.

Making up the Fantastic Four with Pedro Pascal are Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters July 24.

