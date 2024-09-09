'Penguin' is taking over the "real" Gotham City

Following the upcoming Max show's takeover of San Diego during July's annual Comic-Con, Penguin is headed to the real-life inspiration for Gotham City: NYC.

On Monday and Tuesday, "The Penguin and his crew will station their 'Gotham Goods' merchandise trucks in six locations across Manhattan," the network teases, adding fans can follow @TheBatman on social media for information on how to collect their goods — and about the other stops in his takeover.

The trucks will be stashed and stocked with goods, while supplies last, in three different locations throughout Manhattan on both days.

Following that, there will be a Penguin booth at the city's famous Feast of San Gennaro Sept. 12 through Sept. 22. The spot will be "offering exclusive 'Penguin-themed' merchandise and Gotham-inspired street food." Colin Farrell's alter ego will also be parking his purple Maserati, as seen in The Batman and the spin-off show, near the booth.

Further, the network says, Penguin will also take over the San Gennaro Ferris wheel during the festival.

On Sept. 18, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Lower Manhattan will host a special screening of the episode along with a Q&A with the filmmakers who brought the show to life.



From Sept. 13 to Sept. 20, Max is partnering with select local establishments "to offer secret menu items, signature swag, and late-night special items available for purchase."

Finally, on Sept. 17 Max "will light up several prominent New York City landmark buildings, including the Empire State Building, Javits Center, One Bryant Park, One World Trade Center, and Pier 17 in The Penguin's signature plum purple hue to mark the beginning of his reign."

The Penguin debuts Sept. 19 on HBO, and the eight-episode series will stream on Max.

