TULSA, Okla. -- After seeing Pete Davidson host and perform on Saturday Night Live last weekend, local fans will be thrilled to know that Davidson will be doing a stand-up comedy show at the Osage Casino Hotel Skyline Event Center in Tulsa on Dec. 2, 2023 for one night of laughs.

Tickets will be available for purchase on October 20, at 10 a.m.

Maybe, he will perform his song, “I’m Just Pete.”