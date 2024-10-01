Plan a Trip on the Heartland Flyer’s Big Game Train

Calling all football and/or train fans!

The Heartland Flyer wants to transport fans to Dallas for the annual Red River Rivalry game between the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas happening Saturday, October 12 at 2:30 p.m. without the hassle of traffic or parking thanks to Amtrak and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

The Big Game Train is set to leave the Santa Fe Depot in Oklahoma City at 8:25 a.m. on Friday, October 11 and arrive at Union Station in downtown Dallas at 2 p.m.

Fans not wanting to arrive a day early can take the Flyer on Saturday, October 12 and arrive at Fort Worth at 12:27 p.m. ahead of the Red River Rivalry kickoff at 2:30 p.m.

NOTE: Fans can enjoy the game train at any of the stops in Norman, Purcell, Pauls Valley, Ardmore, Gainesville, Texas and Fort Worth.

This year’s Big Game Train features new options for passengers including Amtrak’s Sightseer lounge, which features floor to ceiling windows as well as a new travel time for fans returning to Oklahoma after the game (leaving Dallas’ Union Station at 8:15 p.m. and returning to OKC at 1:47 a.m.).

Heartland Flyer Amtrak sightseer lounge car observation car upstairs only while at the station in OKC (Bart Vleugels/Oklahoma)

NOTE: Passengers and train enthusiasts can experience the Sightseer lounge from Oct. 10 through Oct. 16 in Oklahoma City or at any of the stops in Norman, Purcell, Pauls Valley, Ardmore, Gainesville, Texas and Fort Worth.

Seating is limited so book your trip now!



