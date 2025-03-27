Post Malone buys a horse named Ashtray

Post Malone is now the proud owner of a horse named Ashtray!
Ashtray is a grey and white American Quarter Horse and was bought buy Post from Paige Horses LLC in Amarillo, Texas.
“Not every day you get to sell one to the MAN himself…Post Malone… Ashtray has the coolest new owner in the world…LITERALLY!” Paige Horses LLC posted.
Not every day you get to sell one to the MAN himself… Post Malone We are extremely grateful and appreciate every single...Posted by Paige Horses LLC. on Monday, March 24, 2025