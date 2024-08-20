Post Malone To Go Live On YouTube To Perform Songs From New Album

Hopefully, Post Malone doesn’t break the internet tonight like Taylor Swift did when her tour tickets went on sale. Tonight at 8 pm (EST) Post will be going live on YouTube to perform songs from his new album F1 Trillion. This is HUGE, especially if his country tour isn’t coming to a city near you or you don’t have tickets to one of his shows. Also, his new album, which just came out last week, has many guest appearances like Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, and more. Who knows if we may have any celebrity sightings on this livestream tonight?