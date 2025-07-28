Post Malone makes cameo appearance in ‘Happy Gilmore 2′

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 15: Post Malone attends 2023 Songwriters Hall Of Fame at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

Happy Gilmore 2 debuted over the weekend with several celebrity cameo appearances that included country music superstar Post Malone!

"Happy Gilmore 2" is now available to watch on Netflix, with Post Malone featuring in the film. pic.twitter.com/kJNC1JF3LT — PM Updates (@Malonials) July 25, 2025

Post joined legendary sports broadcaster Verne Lundquist in the booth as DJ Omar Gosh to announce the final tournament in the movie.

Other notable celebrity appearances in the movie include Travis Kelce, Steve Buscemi, Kelsey Plum, Eminem, Guy Fieri, Bad Bunny, Kid Cudi, Reggie Bush, Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella, John Daly, and several current and legendary pro golfers.