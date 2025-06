Post Malone is fully embracing the country music lifestyle. After the release of his highly anticipated debut country album (F-1 Trillion) last year, he is now set to open his own bar in downtown Nashville!

Post has joined with TC Restaurant Group to run the bar located on 305 Broadway, right net door to Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar. At 26,000 square feet, Post’s bar will be the biggest ground floor footprint on Broadway.