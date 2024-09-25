Post Malone sets another Billboard chart record with ‘F-1 Trillion’ album

9x RIAA diamond-certified, GRAMMY® Award-nominated phenomenon Post Malone rocks out at Nashville's Marathon Music Works on Tuesday night as part of Bud Light's 'A Night in Nashville' NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JULY 16: Post Malone performs onstage for Bud Light's "A Night In Nashville" concert at Marathon Music Works on July 16, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Bud Light) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Bud Light)

Post Malone continues to set records with his debut country album, F-1 Trillion!

F-1 Trillion sits at the top of the Billboard charts making Post the first artist ever to have a number one album on the country, rap, rock, and alternative charts.