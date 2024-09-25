Post Malone sets another Billboard chart record with ‘F-1 Trillion’ album

Post Malone continues to set records with his debut country album, F-1 Trillion!
F-1 Trillion sits at the top of the Billboard charts making Post the first artist ever to have a number one album on the country, rap, rock, and alternative charts.
.@PostMalone becomes the first artist in history to have No. 1s on the #TopCountryAlbums, #TopRapAlbums and Top Rock & Alternative Albums charts— billboard charts (@billboardcharts) August 26, 2024
Top Country Albums: 'F-1 Trillion'
Top Rap Albums: 'Stoney,' 'beerbongs & bentleys,' 'Hollywood's Bleeding'
Top Rock & Alternative…