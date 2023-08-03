Prime Video re-ups 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' for a third season

Weeks ahead of the show's August 18 second season finale, Prime Video has announced it has given the green light for a third season of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

The show, based on the bestselling trilogy from author-turned-TV producer Jenny Han — who also wrote the book-turned-movie series To All the Boys I've Loved Before — has drawn impressive numbers for the streaming service in its sophomore season since it debuted on July 14. In fact, its viewership doubled in just three days on Prime.

According to the streamer, The Summer I Turned Pretty is a "multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers" and "a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer."

In the announcement, Prime noted the decision to renew the show was made before the SAG-AFTRA strike and the third season would get underway when it was resolved.

Vernon Sanders, the head of television for Amazon and MGM Studios, noted, "This charming, deeply heartfelt series has shown the breadth of our customer base, appealing to a young, diverse set of viewers. Jenny Han is a gifted storyteller, whose fans have been clamoring for the third chapter of this story."

