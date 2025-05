Propane and Propane Accessories! King Of the Hill is back!

Hulu has set August 4th for the premiere of the King of the Hill revival!

It will feature 10 episodes.

I can’t believe it’s been 15 years since we last saw the Hill family!

Season 14 picks up after several years.

Peggy and Hank are retired and they return to Arlen.

Bobby is 21 and living it up in Dallas.

Here is your first look!