Now that it’s feeling like fall, it’s time for a trip to Carmichael’s Pumpkin Patch in Bixby! 🍂

Load up the family for a day full of pumpkins, camel & pony rides, the corn maze, food trucks, and so much more! Just jump on Memorial and head South out of Bixby -- Once the road curves, you can’t miss them at 171st & Mingo! 🎃