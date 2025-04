NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: Riley Green speaks on CMA Close Up Stage during CMA Fest 2023 at Music City Center on June 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Riley Green took batting practice on the Blue Jays home field! This isn’t the first time he has taken BP at a major league ballpark. Last year, he took some swings on the Phillies field.

Riley was a baseball player in high school. That had to be a dream come true for him, taking swings on a MLB field! He hit a DINGER too!

There is some profanity in the second slide, so turn your volume down at work!