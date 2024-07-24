QuikTrip near University of Tulsa permanently shutting its doors

By Caitlin Fisher

Due to the location’s layout and small footprint, QuikTrip has announced it’s closing and tearing down the store off 11th Street, across from The University of Tulsa.

For many University of Tulsa students, this QuikTrip has been an easy place to grab a snack or drink for nearly 40 years and it will be hard seeing this inconvenience leave.

With this location going away, the closest QuikTrip to the university is now one and a half miles away from campus, which, for students who don’t have cars, could be a thirty-minute walk.

