Rachel McAdams to make her Broadway debut in 'Mary Jane'

Academy Award nominee Rachel McAdams will make her Broadway debut in Mary Jane, a play from Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog.

The Doctor Strange and The Notebook alumna will take the stage at New York City's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre when previews start on April 2, 2024.

McAdams will play the title role, a single mom "in an impossible family situation," according to a description from producers Manhattan Theatre Club.

Producers tease, "Faced with seemingly insurmountable odds, Mary Jane relies on unflagging optimism and humor, along with the wisdom of the women around her who have become a makeshift family, to take on each new day. But will inner strength and newfound friendships be enough to see her through?"

Director Anne Kauffman will be calling the shots behind the scenes.

