Reality Roundup: 'Big Brother' legend Janelle Pierzina retires, 'Vanderpump' returns and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

Big Brother (CBS)

Janelle Pierzina is giving up her Big Brother key for good. The iconic houseguest, who has participated in four seasons, placed third twice and holds the record for most competition wins in a single season for a player who was not voted back into the house, told Entertainment Weekly she's retiring from the reality competition show. "I really don't want to play Big Brother anymore," Pierzina said. "As much as I love the show and I'm respectful of what it's given me in my life and what it's done for me, I really don't want to do that."

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

Fans got a glimpse of life after Scandoval in the season 11 premiere this week. In the episode, Ariana Madix, whose longtime partner Tom Sandoval cheated on her with her close friend Rachel "Raquel" Leviss, made an emotional return to her ex's restaurant TomTom. Meanwhile, Lala Kent found herself sympathizing with the shunned Raquel and attempted to reach out. In other Vanderpump news, Ariana made her Broadway debut in Chicago this week, and Lala revealed she's conceiving her second child through intrauterine insemination (IUI).

The Bachelor (ABC)

In the second episode of the season Monday, Joey Graziadei went on his first dates with the ladies. This episode ended with Lauren — whose sister Allison is also competing for Joey's affection on the show — deciding to leave the show following a wedding-themed date that made her confront the grief of losing her father. She marked her departure in dramatic fashion — by throwing a cake. Joey ended up sending three more women home: Erika, Taylor and Marlena.

