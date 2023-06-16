Reality roundup: Khloé Kardashian changes son's name, ﻿'Bachelor''s ﻿Kelley Flanagan debuts new beau, and more

By Danielle Long

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what's happened in the world of reality television this week.

The Kardashians (Hulu)

-Khloé Kardashian initially gave her son Tatum the last name Kardashian instead of Thompson -- after his father Tristan Thompson -- but later decided to change it to his dad's surname, sources tell TMZ.

The Bachelor (ABC)

-Kelley Flanagan has found love again shortly after her second breakup with former Bachelor Peter Weber, as she made her relationship with Ari Raptis Instagram official on Thursday, June 15, sharing a photo where they gaze affectionately at each other, dressed impeccably and captioned with three heart emojis.

Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo)

-NeNe Leakes and Nyonisela Sioh have reportedly ended their relationship after over a year of dating, according to Hollywood Unlocked. While the reason for their breakup remains unknown, Leakes has been posting cryptic messages about "narcissism" on social media, fueling speculation among her followers.

