Reality Roundup: Devin Strader tries to tell his side, Julie Chen Moonves has COVID and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

The Bachelorette (ABC)

In a since-deleted video, Devin Strader sought to defend himself after it was revealed he abruptly called off his engagement to Jenn Tran once the cameras stopped rolling. He refuted claims that he broke up with Jenn over a "two-minute phone call" and that he refused to see a counselor, showing screenshots of private text messages and call logs from that time. On an episode of The Viall Files Thursday, Jenn said she felt "betrayed" and "disrespected" that Devin released the texts.

Big Brother (CBS)

Host Julie Chen Moonves was absent from the show's live eviction episode Thursday night after she tested positive for COVID. The Talk co-host Jerry O'Connell stepped in for her. Chen Moonves, who used to co-host The Talk, called into to the show Thursday and gave O'Connell some tips. "When you go into my dressing room, go into the bathroom, on the second drawer to the left, there is a corset. I'm telling you Jerry, there is no way you're going to fit into my dress tonight," she joked. It's the first time she hasn't hosted since the show started in 2000.



Selling Sunset (Netflix)

The sun has set on a Selling Sunset season 8 reunion. Variety reports there will not be a reunion episode this season amid cast drama. There are numerous feuds between cast members — including one involving Chrishell Stause hitting back at castmate Nicole Young for spreading cheating rumors about Stause's close friend Emma Hernan. Stause even criticized the show's producers for airing the rumors without giving Hernan a chance to defend herself.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.