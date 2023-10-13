Reality Roundup: 'Vanderpump Rules,' '90 Day Fiancé' and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week.

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

Former Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss, now going by Rachel, is ready for closure.On her October 10 Instagram Story, she announced her decision to auction her TomTom hoodie and gold Scandoval lightning bolt necklace, both emblematic of her secret romance with co-star Tom Sandoval during his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix. "I'm currently in the process of letting go: letting go of the things that no longer serve me anymore," she said. All proceeds will be donated to The National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI). Bids on eBay have already reached $8,900 for the hoodie and $3,250 for the necklace.

90 Day Fiancé (TLC)

Leida Margaretha, who appeared on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé, was arrested and booked at Columbia County Jail in Wisconsin last Friday. Her charges include theft in a business setting, fraudulent data alteration, wire fraud against a financial institution and uttering a forgery, Page Six reports. Local law enforcement in Portage, Wisconsin, acted upon complaints from the owners of Loggerhead Deco, where Margaretha was employed. Allegations include fraudulent financial transactions using the company's account information, causing substantial losses to several parties. As investigations continue, additional charges may arise.

Selling Sunset (Netflix)

A new trailer has been released for season 7 of the series. Things get tense at a dinner party when real estate bosses Jason and Brett Oppenheim tell their LA agents that they've "gotten a little bit complacent" compared to the O.C. agents who "work their a**** off." The new season debuts November 3.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.