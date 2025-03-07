Red Diamond Coffee and Tea the Official Tulsa Drillers Partner for 2025-2026 Season

Tulsa Drillers home ONEOK Field (Rick Couri)
By Caitlin Fisher

The Tulsa Drillers have announced a new multi-year partnership with Red Diamond Coffee and Tea, making them the official fresh brewed coffee and tea partner of ONEOK Field.

Fans can find Red Diamond Coffee and Tea throughout ONEOK Field at concession stands, hospitality areas and on the Delta Dental Suite Level.

Red Diamond will also become the new Naming Rights partner at the Red Diamond Splash Zone at ONEOK Field.

Drillers fans can also look forward to sampling Red Diamond coffee and tea during Friday Night Fireworks games this summer!

The Drillers will open the new season on Friday, April 4 versus Northwest Arkansas at 7 p.m. with a huge fireworks show to follow the game.

All individual game tickets and 2025 membership options are available online.

