Regina Georges unite: Rachel McAdams introduces 'Mean Girls' musical star Renée Rapp on 'SNL'

NBC/Will Heath (Iervolino, Stephen)

By Stephen Iervolino

Rachel McAdams has been absent from the recent Mean Girls reunions and the new musical movie, but she showed her support in a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

McAdams introduced Renée Rapp, who portrayed Rachel's Regina George both on Broadway and in the movie — and made her musical debut on SNL.

Rapp performed "Not My Fault," her Mean Girls soundtrack collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, who made a surprise appearance of her own, popping out of an oversized cake.

Megan — who declares herself "the black Regina George" in the track — drove the point home by posting a recreation of the famous "pointing Spideys" meme with Rapp, Rachel and herself.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595
    More From K95.5

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!