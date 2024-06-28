Report: 'Inside Out 2' surpasses original film's worldwide box office

Disney/Pixar

By Mary Pat Thompson

Are you emotionally prepared for this: Inside Out 2 has reportedly surpassed the original film's worldwide box office gross.

In just 16 days of release, Deadline reports Inside Out 2 has reached a global total of $863.1 million, managing to surpass the first Inside Out's lifetime global total of $859 million. This makes it the #19 animated movie of all time worldwide.

Domestically, it's already entered the all-time animated top 10. Inside Out 2 currently resides at #9 with $411.8 million, beating out 2013's Frozen for the spot.

At this rate, it looks like the animated sequel will pass $900 million worldwide after Friday's box office numbers are tallied. If it keeps at this pace, it would be poised to cross the $1 billion mark, which would make it the first film of 2024 to achieve such a milestone, and the fastest animated movie to ever achieve this.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!