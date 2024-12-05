Riley Green & Ella Langley among artists performing on the season finale of "The Voice"

Season 26 of The Voice will be coming to a close with a two night season finale on Monday, December 9 and Tuesday, December 10 on NBC.

Other than Reba McEntire, lots of familiar country faces will be seen during this year’s season finale.

On Monday, December 9, Season 24 winner, Huntley will be performing along with a special appearance from Snoop Dogg’s good friend, Martha Stewart.

Coach Michael Bublé and his Playoff Advisor, Carly Pearce will also be performing their new holiday single, “Maybe This Christmas.”

On Tuesday, December 10, the season will officially wrap up with performances from former coach duo Dan + Shay as well as former coach and four time Voice winner Kelly Clarkson performing her new holiday single, “You For Christmas.”

Fans can catch more performances from Myles Smith (singing his breakout song “Stargazing”), Riley Green and Ella Langley (singing Green’s “Don’t Mind If I Do”), and Mega Mentor Sting will be performing with Coach Snoop Dogg for their new song “Another Part of Me.”

All four coaches will also be performing duets with their final artists.

Don’t miss the two night season finale of The Voice December 9 and 10 at 8/7c on NBC.

Get ready for Season 27 of The Voice premiering on Monday, February 3 with coaches Michael Bublé, Adam Levine, John Legend, and Kelsea Ballerini!



