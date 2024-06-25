Riley Green, future MLB star?!

I was scrolling through my feed and saw Riley Green taking batting practice before a Phillies game. LOOK AT THOSE ARMS!
The Phillies announcers were going nuts! Riley was hitting bombs at Citizens Bank Park last Saturday!
He was there to perform an on field post game concert. After seeing him bat, they may add him to the roster haha!
Ladies love him for obvious reasons but take a look at that swing!
@rileyduckman
When you make the @Phillies broadcast... #homerun #playball #baseball #rileygreen #countrymusic♬ original sound - Riley Green