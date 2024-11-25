Ringo Starr appears to confirm who’ll play him in Sam Mendes’ Beatles movies

Ringo Starr appears to have confirmed the rumors that Saltburn star Barry Keoghan is going to play him in Sam Mendes' upcoming Beatles movies.

Back in February, Mendes announced plans to make four separate Beatles movies, one for each member — Ringo, Paul McCartney, John Lennon and George Harrison — and almost immediately speculation began as to who’ll play the Fab Four, with Keoghan’s name mentioned for Ringo.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 84-year-old Ringo appeared to let it slip that the rumor is true.

When asked how he feels about Keoghan playing him, Ringo shared, “Well, I think it’s great. I believe he’s somewhere taking drum lessons, and I hope not too many.”

So far there's been no official announcement about the casting.

Mendes’ films will be made by Sony Pictures, and will mark the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles have granted a studio the rights to the life stories of band members and their legendary catalog of music. Each film will be told from the point of view of one of the band members.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.