Road to the Oscars 2025: Records that could be broken

The 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony is Sunday. This year's crop of nominees have cemented their place in Oscar's history. Here's a look at some of the historical things and records that could be broken at this year's ceremony.

Cynthia Erivo has the chance to become the youngest person to ever earn an EGOT. Already a Tony, Grammy and Emmy winner, if Erivo wins the best actress Oscar for her performance as Elphaba in Wicked, she'll have won all four of the most prestigious awards in entertainment at age 38. That would make her the youngest person to achieve such a feat. She would also become the second Black woman to win in the category.

Timothée Chalamet is the youngest two-time best actor nominee since James Dean. If he wins this year for his performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, Chalamet would become the youngest best actor winner, having turned 29 in December. He would surpass Adrien Brody, who is also nominated for best actor this year for his performance in The Brutalist. Brody became the youngest actor to win in the category for his performance in the 2002 film The Pianist a few weeks before his 30th birthday.

If The Substance wins best original screenplay, it will become the second horror film to win in the category, after Jordan Peele's Get Out. Additionally, if the film's star Demi Moore wins best actress, she will become the sixth-oldest winner in the category.

Anora filmmaker Sean Baker is nominated for four awards at the ceremony — best picture, director, original screenplay and editing. If he wins all of his nominations, he will become the first person to win four Oscars on the same night for the same film. Walt Disney previously won four Oscars on the same evening in 1952, but the trophies were won for separate projects.

The 2025 Oscars will air live at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. The show will also stream live on Hulu for the first time ever. A special edition of 20/20, Countdown to the Oscars with Robin Roberts, premieres Friday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

