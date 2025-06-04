Robert De Niro on 25 years of 'Meet the Parents,' working with Ariana Grande

The 2025 Tribeca Festival begins on Wednesday.

Created by Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal, the festival celebrates storytelling in all forms, including film, TV and music. This year marks the 24th edition of the festival and features diverse programming with many premieres, performances and anniversary retrospectives.

De Niro and Rosenthal will join forces with Ben Stiller for a panel celebrating the 25th anniversary of Meet the Parents. So, does it feel like 25 years have passed since De Niro first starred as Jack Byrnes?

"The classic answer is no, but then, you know, I can account for all the years that have passed if I get into it," De Niro said. "But it's still, you know, passed, so it's a strange thing. It's 25 years."

The festival panel comes after the news that a fourth Meet the Parents film is in the works.

"I'm looking forward to it, it's gonna be fun," De Niro said of filming the new movie.

Ariana Grande has just joined the cast of the fourth Meet the Parents film. De Niro says he's met her once before.

"I met her a few years ago at SNL," De Niro said. "We did the same SNL. I remember, I had one of my kids meet her who wanted to meet her."

So, De Niro has met Grande, but did he watch her Academy Award-nominated performance in Wicked?

"I didn't, but I want to see it. I heard it's really good," De Niro said.

Rosenthal, who produced Meet the Parents, agreed that it is a strange thing for all of that time to have passed.

"What's really fun for us in getting back together for the next one is ... our families have grown and we've grown up together. It's kind of special."

