NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Ronnie Dunn and Kix Brooks of Brooks & Dunn attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Fresh off of Brooks & Dunn’s CMA Duo of the Year award, Ronnie Dunn decided to celebrate by hitting the slopes to go skiing. Things did not go as planned and Ronnie suffered a leg injury. He seems to be in good spirits about it though.

“Changing these lyrics from “I don’t dance with anybody but you” to “I probably shouldn’t ski anymore at 72″….? 8 week vacation !! RD” Ronnie posted on Instagram.