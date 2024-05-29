Route 66 Auto Museum Offers Free Admission

The Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum located in Sapulpa is offering FREE admission to all First Responders and their families through this Saturday (June 1st) to help celebrate and highlight First Responders Week, which is celebrated the 3rd week of May every year.

Police officers, paramedics, firefighters, and other emergency personnel can bring their ID (or wear their uniform) to receive free admission. Family members are also welcome to enjoy free admission if they come with them.

The Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum is located just off Route 66 on Sahoma Lake Rd in Sapulpa.

Address: 13 Sahoma Lake Rd, Sapulpa, OK 74066

Hours: 10am - 4pm (Sunday 12pm - 4pm, Monday CLOSED)

