Saoirse Ronan stars in trailer for Steve McQueen's 'Blitz'

Saoirse Ronan stars in the trailer for Steve McQueen's upcoming historical drama, Blitz.

Set in England during World War II, the trailer follows 9-year-old George, played by Elliott Heffernan, who embarks on a journey to return home to his mother, Rita, played by Ronan. Rita searches tirelessly for her missing son, who finds himself in great danger as he makes his way back to East London.

"You're responsible for his safety," Ronan's Rita says in the trailer. "Why can't you tell me, where's my boy?"

Later on in the trailer, while standing in front of a crowd, Rita says, "This is for all the parents whose children have been evacuated, and for my boy, George."

The Oscar-winning McQueen wrote and directed the Apple Original Film, which also stars Paul Weller as George's grandfather Gerald, as well as Harris Dickinson, Benjamin Clementine and Kathy Burke.

Blitz arrives in theaters on Nov. 1, before it streams on Apple TV+ on Nov. 22.

