Saturday Night Live ticket lottery open

Saturday Night Live - Season 50 SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1867 -- Pictured: (l-r) Sarah Sherman, host Ariana Grande, Marcello Hernández as Domingo, Chloe Fineman as Kelsey, and Heidi Gardner during the "Bridesmaid Speech" sketch on Saturday, October 12, 2024 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images) (NBC/Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)
By Abby Jessen

My husband and I were in New York City this spring for a friend’s birthday when we decided to look into how you get on the set of Saturday Night Live.

As it turns out, it’s all a lottery system, and tickets are complimentary. I had just assumed that they cost a ton of money!

If you want to apply for the ticket lottery like I just did, the 2025-2026 SNL lottery opened today and will remain open until the end of the month on August 31st.

All you have to do is email snltickets@nbcuni.com with your first and last name and why you would like to be a part of the studio audience. If you’re selected, you’ll receive a “set number of tickets for a random show date and time.”

Also, if you’re ever in New York City the week of a show, you can apply for a standby ticket.

Full details here!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!