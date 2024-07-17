'Sausage Party: Foodtopia's' Seth Rogen and Kristen Wiig on bringing the raunchy comedy to TV

The new Prime Video series Sausage Party: Foodtopia is about as raunchy as an animated series can be. It's the sequel to the 2016 film, starring the voices of Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig and many more as food items who can talk.

But Rogen, who voices Frank and is also a co-creator of the series, tells ABC Audio it wasn't the lewd jokes that got the most attention from his corporate bosses.

"They didn't love all the food puns. Which is insane for a show, literally, we were like, the show is a food pun, quite literally," he recalls. "And we would always get notes where they're like, 'Does it have to be this many food puns?' And we were like, 'Yes.'"

Of course, that's not to say that Amazon didn't have at least one note for Rogen and his partners.

"It's a big plot point that, you know, food pilots humans through their a*******," he shares. "So I think that was something — I think there was some notes where it's like, 'Do you guys have to make this such a big part of the show?' Like, 'Does this have to be like what the Force is to Star Wars?' And we were like, 'Yes. Yes it does.'"

Wiig, who reprises her role as Brenda Bunson, Frank's love interest, tells ABC Audio that there's something freeing about being able to play around with the raunchiness while doing animation, compared to if the show was live action.

"Usually with animation there are some guidelines or there are children watching. So yeah, recording is so fun because they kind of want you to just go all over," she says. "And they push the envelope beyond being able to even reach the envelope anymore."

