Savannah Bananas profiled on 60 Minutes

An item on my bucket list is to see the Savannah Bananas in person! I’m a big fan on social media, and I put in for the lottery in a bunch of cities, but I have yet to be fortunate enough to win the chance to buy tickets.
I really enjoyed founder Jesse Cole’s book “Find Your Yellow Tux,” so I was very excited to watch the coverage of the Savannah Bananas on 60 Minutes last night.
Here are some of the highlights:
Banana Ball players tell 60 Minutes they all dreamed of playing in the Major Leagues. https://cbsn.ws/4jBtwsh— 60 Minutes (@60minutes.bsky.social) April 13, 2025 at 8:29 PM
"This is the stupidest thing I have ever seen… I loved it," said longtime baseball writer Tim Kurkjian while watching a Savannah Bananas game. https://cbsn.ws/3XUdqS3— 60 Minutes (@60minutes.bsky.social) April 13, 2025 at 8:23 PM
Banana Ball is a baseball-ish extravaganza with a lot of twists. The dance team? Grandmas — the Banana Nanas. The cheerleaders? Rotund men — the Man-nanas. Even the players dance and lip-sync, including one who plays in stilts.— 60 Minutes (@60minutes.bsky.social) April 13, 2025 at 8:23 PM
