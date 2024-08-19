Scotfest is Coming to Broken Arrow

Scotfest is returning to Broken Arrow in 2024! This festival is an authentic Scottish festival and a celebration of Celtic, Irish, and Scottish culture. This year’s Scotfest will feature live modern Scotrock and Celtic music every day, athletic contests, shows of authentic cultural dances, food trucks, vendors whiskey tasting and more! There is also plenty of fun activities for kids including a fun zone, and cultural games and races for them to enjoy a piece of the fun. This three-day festival lasts from September 13th – 15th, and tickets are on sale now. For more information about this event, click here.

