Concert for Carolina everal North Carolina music stars are headlining a concert at Bank of America Stadium to support Hurricane Helene relief efforts. Luke Combs, Eric Church, Billy Strings, and James Taylor are performing at “Concert for Carolina” on Oct. 26.

The Concert For Carolina lineup just keeps growing!

Yesterday (October 15), they announced that Scotty McCreery, Chase Rice, Parmalee, and the Avett Brothers will all be performing.

Concert For Carolina sold out in just over 6 hours with ticket sales going to benefit those affected by Hurricane Helene throughout the Carolinas.