'Scream 7' sets February release date

Following a series of setbacks, Scream 7 will finally be creeping its way into theaters Feb. 27, 2026.

Neve Campbell, who is returning to the horror franchise after sitting out the sixth installment due to a salary dispute, and series creator Kevin Williamson shared the news in an Instagram post that showed the date on a blood-splattered calendar with the words "Scream 7" scribbled at the bottom.

"It’s gonna be a killer 2026," reads the caption.

Jenna Ortega, who co-starred in Scream 6 opposite Melissa Barrera, reportedly left the project due to her shooting schedule for Netflix's Wednesday, shortly after Barrera was reportedly fired from the film for her social media comments about the Israeli and Palestinian conflict, according to Variety.

Additionally, Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon dropped out of the project in December 2023 over creative differences. Production was further delayed by the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The Scream franchise, originally launched in 1996 with Wes Craven helming the first installment, has grossed over $908 million globally.

