See every Country artist who ever performed on Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live is one of the longest-running TV shows in American history. Every show features a celebrity guest host and two performances by a musical act each week. The show returns for its 51st season on Saturday, October 4th, at 11:30 on NBC.
It isn’t often, but there have been several episodes where Country music stars have either hosted or performed live from Studio 8H on Saturday nights. So take a look at our list below and see every time someone in Country music either hosted or performed on Saturday Night Live.
List of Country music bands/artists that have hosted or performed on Saturday Night Live
Season 1
- Kris Kristofferson as host on July 31st, 1976
Season 2
- John Prine as musical guest on October 16th, 1976
- Kinky Friedman as musical guest on October 23rd, 1976
Season 3
- Willie Nelson as musical guest on December 10th, 1977
- The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band as musical guest on January 21st, 1978
Season 4
- Linda Ronstadt as musical guest on May 19th, 1979
Season 6
- Linda Ronstadt as musical guest on December 20th, 1980
Season 7
- The Charlie Daniels Band as musical guest on April 24th, 1982
Season 12
- Willie Nelson - Host and musical guest on February 21st, 1987
Season 13
- Linda Ronstadt as musical guest on December 19th, 1987
- Randy Travis - Musical guest - February 20th, 1988
Season 14
- Cowboy Junkies as musical guests on February 18th, 1989
- Dolly Parton - Host and musical guests on April 15th, 1989
Season 15
- The Notting Hillbillies as musical guests on May 19th, 1990
Season 17
- Garth Brooks as musical guest on March 14th, 1992
Season 18
- Willie Nelson as musical guest on May 15th, 1993
Season 19
- Dwight Yoakam as musical guest on April 9th, 1994
Season 23
- Garth Brooks as host and musical guest on February 28th, 1998
Season 25
- Garth Brooks as host and Chris Gaines as musical guest on November 13th, 1999
- Kid Rock as musical guest on May 20th, 2000
Season 28
- Faith Hill as musical guest on October 12th, 2002
- The Chicks as musical guests on February 8th, 2003
Season 31
- Carrie Underwood as musical guest on March 24th, 2007
Season 33
- Carrie Underwood as musical guest on February 23rd, 2008
Season 34
- Tim McGraw as host on November 22nd, 2008
- Taylor Swift as musical guest on January 10th, 2009
Season 35
- Taylor Swift as host and musical guest on November 7th, 2009
Season 37
- Lady A as musical guest on October 1st, 2011
Season 40
- Blake Shelton as host and musical guest on January 24th, 2015
- Zac Brown Band as musical guest on March 7th, 2015
Season 41
- Chris Stapleton as musical guest on January 16th, 2016
Season 42
- Maren Morris as musical guest on December 10th, 2016
- Sturgill Simpson as musical guest on January 14th, 2017
Season 43
- Jason Aldean with a special musical performance on October 20th, 2017
- Chris Stapleton as musical guest on January 27th, 2018
- Kacey Musgraves as musical guest on May 12th, 2018
Season 44
- Thomas Rhett as musical guest on March 2nd, 2019
Season 45
- Luke Combs as musical guest on February 1st, 2020
Season 46
- Morgan Wallen as musical guest on December 5th, 2020
Season 47
- Kacey Musgraves as musical guest on October 2nd, 2021
- Post Malone as musical guest on May 14th, 2022
Season 48
- Kelsea Ballerini as musical guest on March 4th, 2023
Season 49
- Kacey Musgraves as musical guest on March 2nd, 2024
- Chris Stapleton as musical guest on April 13th, 2024
Season 50
- Shaboozey as musical guest on December 7th, 2024
- Morgan Wallen as musical guest on March 29th, 2025
Which Country artist do you think should appear on Saturday Night Live next? Let us know in the comments below or by sending us an open mic via our smartphone app.