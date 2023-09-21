See Sofia Vergara as a notorious drug kingpin in the teaser for Netflix series 'Griselda'

Sofia Vergara stars in and produces Griselda, the Netflix drama that has her playing the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable drug cartels in history.

A teaser for the six-episode series starring the Modern Family alumna dropped on Thursday, September 21.

The streaming service teases, "In 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco's lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as 'the Godmother.'"

If the story rings a bell, Catherine Zeta-Jones played the same person in the 2017 Lifetime movie Cocaine Godmother.

Because of her looks and her gender, the real Griselda was underestimated, demonstrated in a scene in which a fellow dealer asks Vergara, "Who is the one in charge?"

Griselda's death stare answers his question.

The series from Narcos and Narcos: Mexico showrunner and directing team Eric Newman and Andrés Baiz premieres globally on Netflix on January 25.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.