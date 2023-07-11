See Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka in 1st 'Wonka' trailer

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the first official trailer for Wonka, with Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet portraying young Willy Wonka in the upcoming origin story.

"I've spent the past seven years traveling the world, perfecting my craft," Chalamet, as Wonka, says in the trailer, which was released Tuesday. "You see, I'm something of a magician, inventor and chocolate maker. So quiet up and listen down. Nope. Scratch that, reverse it."

The story will focus on a young Willy Wonka and how he became the famous chocolatier — and how he met the Oompa-Loompas on his earliest adventures, according to a synopsis of the film.

"Mark my words, this is gonna be the greatest chocolate shop the world have ever seen," Wonka says in the preview.

It was announced in 2021 that Chalamet would be taking on the role of Willy Wonka and that Paul King would direct the film.

Wonka marks the third time Roald Dahl's 1964 novel, "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," will be adapted for the big screen.

Gene Wilder portrayed Willy Wonka in the 1971 movie adaptation Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, and Johnny Depp portrayed the eccentric chocolate factory owner in the 2005 version, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

The 2005 film touched on the chocolatier’s candy ambitions as a result of being raised by a candy-hating father who was a dentist.

Wonka will be released December 15.

