Selma Blair says she's working again after changes to MS treatment

Selma Blair is sharing an update on her health following new advances in multiple sclerosis treatment.

Blair walked the red carpet at Elle's Women in Hollywood 2024 event without a walking cane or service dog. According to Variety, Blair credited her improving health "to a bone marrow treatment and changes in medications."

"I'm back at work and doing things so I will have things to announce," Blair said, adding that she had never thought she'd feel well enough to work again or "get to feel this grounded."

Blair first opened up publicly in October 2018, revealing she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, also known as MS, which according to the National Institutes of Health is a chronic disease that impacts the nervous system and causes the immune system to attack healthy cells. People with MS often experience unsteady movements, pain, mental and physical fatigue, vision problems, cognitive issues, mood changes and other symptoms.

In 2019, Blair shared with her Instagram followers that she was undergoing a hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, or HSCT, a treatment that has long been used to treat cancers of the blood and bone marrow that is now being used in some patients with MS, like Blair, to try to "reboot" their immune system.

Blair also recently attended the 2024 Media Access Awards, presenting Michael J. Fox, who has Parkinson's disease, with the Norman Lear–Geri Jewell Lifetime Achievement Award.

Blair called her fellow actor a hero and a friend who helped her find the determination and strength to carry on with her life after receiving the "life-altering" diagnosis of MS.

