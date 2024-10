These next few months are coming fast with Thanksgiving and Christmas on the way! In downtown Sapulpa, they’re already working hard to get the Christmas Chute assembled and ready for the holidays! 🎄

Have you had a chance to visit the Christmas Chute in years past? It’s a magical experience that takes over Route 66 through the heart of downtown Sapulpa with a GIANT tree and lots of family fun! 🎅

According to route66christmaschute.com, they open Thursday, November 14th! ❄️