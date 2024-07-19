Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” becomes most played song on TouchTones Jukeboxes

2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 2 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Shaboozey performs with Diplo at the Palomino Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 27, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Shaboozey is on fire right now with his hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy)!”

The song recently became the most played song on TouchTones Jukeboxes for the second quarter (April 1st - June 30th).

Plenty of other country artists joined Shaboozey on the TouchTones top 25 for the second quarter of the year.

TouchTunes Frontline Chart

1. “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey

2. “Lose Control,” Teddy Swims

3. “I Had Some Help,” Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen

4. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen

5. “Fast Car,” Luke Combs

6. “Beautiful Things,” Benson Boone

7. “Get It Sexyy,” Sexyy Red

8. “Save Me,” Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson

9. “Lovin on Me,” Jack Harlow

10. “Where the Wild Things Are,” Luke Combs

11. “White Horse,” Chris Stapleton

12. “Cowgirls,” Morgan Wallen feat. Ernest

13. “Too Sweet,” Hozier

14. “Texas Hold ‘Em,” Beyonce

15. “I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves

16. “Pretty Little Poison,” Warren Zeiders

17. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen

18. “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar

19. “Yeah Glo!,” GloRilla

20. “Need a Favor,” Jelly Roll

21. “Try That in a Small Town,” Jason Aldean

22. “Spin You Around (2024),” Morgan Wallen

23. “Paint the Town Red,” Doja Cat

24. “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” Morgan Wallen

25. “Rich Baby Daddy,” Drake feat. Sexyy Red and SZA