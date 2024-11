2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Shaboozey attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” has spent 17 weeks on top of the Billboard Hot 100 passing Morgan Wallen’s 2023 hit “Last Night.”

He now only trails Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus for the longest number one hit on the charts. “Old Town Road” spent 19 weeks at number one.