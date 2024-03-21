Sharon Stone reveals Lorne Michaels "saved my life" when protestors stormed her 'SNL' hosting gig

On Wednesday's installment of their Fly on the Wall podcast, Saturday Night Live vets Dana Carvey and David Spade sat with Sharon Stone, who spilled some tea about her 1992 hosting gig.

"I came out to do the monologue live, which is super scary, and a bunch of people started storming the stage saying they were going to kill me during the opening monologue," Stone revealed.

She explained she had just become a spokesperson for the AIDS charity amFAR, saying, "No one understood at the time ... if amfAR could be trusted or if we were against gay people ... Instead of waiting for an informative, intelligent, conversation they thought, 'Oh let's just kill her.'"

Of the scary incident, for which six men were later arrested, Stone said, "The security that was in there froze because they never had seen anything like that happen."

She explained producer Lorne Michaels "started beating [the protestors] up and pulling them back from the stage," noting he "personally saved my life."

Stone said the show went on regardless. "So all these people were getting beat up and handcuffed in front of me as we went live," she recalled.

Stone admitted she was "terrified" and "completely blacked out with terror" for most of the show.

Later, Carvey "personally apologized" for a sketch, in which he played an Indian airline security guard who wanted to watch Stone undress.

Stone said, "That was funny to me ... I was fine being the butt of the joke."

She added, "we're in such a weird and precious time ... everyone is so afraid ... that people can't be normal with each other anymore. It's lost all sense of reason."

