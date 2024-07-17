"Simply not true": Joe Manganiello on ex-Sofia Vergara's claims behind their break-up

Joe Manganiello is saying his piece in a new Men's Journal feature regarding the ending of his seven-year marriage to Sofia Vergara.

As reported in January of this year, Vergara told El País, "My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids, and I didn't want to be an old mom."

To Men's Journal, Manganiello said, "There's been a lot said in the press about me wanting a family. That's simply not true."

He revealed, "We did try to have a family for the first year and a half. And we had a huge conversation right out of the gate during the first month we dated. I said, ‘If you're done with kids, then I understand. Just tell me, and I'll know what this is, and that's okay.'"

Vergara has a 32-year-old son, Manolo, from her first marriage.

"But that wasn't the case with her," Manganiello continued. "And I swore to her that I would never leave if it didn't work out. And I didn't."

The True Blood veteran and Deal or No Deal Island host continued, "To be painted as if I had some sort of midlife crisis, and after nine years, turned to somebody and gave them an ultimatum of, 'Do this potentially unhealthy thing to your body, or else I'm gone'? That's never who I was."

He explains instead, "two people grew apart, and sometimes that happens."

