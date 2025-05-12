Simu Liu proposes to girlfriend Allison Hsu in Paris: 'I choose you forever and always'

Simu Liu is getting married.

The author and actor, who is known for his roles in Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Barbie, proposed to girlfriend Allison Hsu over the weekend.

The duo shared photos from their picture-perfect proposal in Paris afterward.

"From weekends in Paris, day trips to Palm Springs, long nights on set, afternoons vegging on the couch and everything in between, I choose you forever and always," Liu captioned an Instagram post Sunday.

The post included a photo of Liu kissing Hsu, with flowers all around them.

Hsu also shared a series of photos of her and Liu to Instagram on Sunday, in which she showed off her engagement ring.

"Us forever," she captioned the post alongside three engagement ring and three white heart emojis.

One of the images shows the pair embracing in front of the the Eiffel Tower.

Liu made his red carpet debut with Hsu, a digital marketing director at Interscope Records, in December 2022 at the 20th annual Asian American Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

Since then, Hsu has supported Liu at several red carpets, including the Barbie premiere in 2023 and the 96th Academy Awards last year.

Good Morning America has reached out to Liu's representative for comment.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.