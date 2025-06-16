Sing, Sip, Repeat: You Can Now Host a Private Karaoke Party at Elote Book a Private Karaoke Room at Elote starting June 16

You may know Elote Cafe & Catering as a Mexican restaurant downtown, famous for street parties, drag shows and lots of fun shenanigans!

Well, downtown Tulsa just got a new way to party with Elote’s three new private karaoke rooms:

Guests can enjoy a different themed room - The Blue Room (fits up to 6 people), Grandma’s Room (fits up to 12 people with weekend minimum of 6 people), and The Retro Room (fits up to 12 people with weekend minimum of 6 people) - with a bilingual song library available on your phone where you can build a personal playlist and take full control of the karaoke mic for the night.

To add to the fun, guests can order Puffy Tacos and margaritas straight to the karaoke room.

Whether you have a birthday coming up, bachelorette, or just want a fun night out on the town, book one of Elote’s new private karaoke rooms fit with mics, TVs, speakers, a dedicated server and a curated menu of drinks and snacks.

The karaoke rooms are family-friendly and available until 7 p.m. on the weekends, after which is 21+.

Guests can book their room today online or by calling (918) 582-1403. Reservations are strongly encouraged, especially on weekends. Walk-ins are welcome if space allows.

BONUS: Elote now hosts free, public karaoke every Friday and Saturday from 8 p.m. - Midnight in the bar. No booking required.

Karaoke Rooms Hourly Pricing: